Reliance Jio launches entry-level UPI, 4G-enabled JioBharat phone at Rs 999



The internet-enabled phone has been priced at Rs 999. Jio is offering 30 per cent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to offers of other operators. Jio is offering a plan worth Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data. Telecom major Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of Jio Bharat, a device that will provide internet-enabled services on entry-level phones.



The company said that apart from Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn) will adopt the "Jio Bharat platform" to build “Jio Bharat phones.” The phone will be unified payment interface (UPI)-enabled through JioPay. Also, the phone will let consumers make unlimited calls. On the entertainment side, the phone will have JioCimena, JioSaavn, and FM Radio.