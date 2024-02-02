Lava Yuva 3 budget phone with 90Hz display launched: price, specs, and more

Indian smartphone brand Lava on February 2 launched Yuva 3, starting at Rs 6,799. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from February 7 on the e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail stores from February 10. The smartphone will be available in Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White colours with glossy finish and a side mounted fingerprint sensor standard across variants.

Lava Yuva 3: Pricing

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 6,799

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,299

Lava Yuva 3: Specification

Powered by the UNISOC T606 chipset and a 5000mAh battery, the Lava Yuva 3 smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. As for the camera, the Yuva 3 smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor on the rear and 5MP camera sensor with flash on the front. As for the camera features, Lava offers Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama and more.

The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system with a clean user interface. The company has promised Android 14 and two years of security update. Additionally, Lava said it would provide door service for customers within the phone’s warranty period.