Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Yuva 3 budget phone with 90Hz display launched: price, specs, and more

Lava Yuva 3 budget phone with 90Hz display launched: price, specs, and more

At Rs 6,799 onwards, the Lava Yuva 3 smartphone will be available for purchase from February 7 on the e-commerce platform Amazon and at select retail stores from February 10

Lava Yuva 3 smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian smartphone brand Lava on February 2 launched Yuva 3, starting at Rs 6,799. The smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from February 7 on the e-commerce platform Amazon, and at select retail stores from February 10. The smartphone will be available in Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender and Galaxy White colours with glossy finish and a side mounted fingerprint sensor standard across variants.

Lava Yuva 3: Pricing

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 6,799
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 7,299

Lava Yuva 3: Specification

Powered by the UNISOC T606 chipset and a 5000mAh battery, the Lava Yuva 3 smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. As for the camera, the Yuva 3 smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor on the rear and 5MP camera sensor with flash on the front. As for the camera features, Lava offers Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama and more.

The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system with a clean user interface. The company has promised Android 14 and two years of security update. Additionally, Lava said it would provide door service for customers within the phone’s warranty period.

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UNISOC T606 Octa-core
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB and 128GB
  • Primary Camera: 13MP, 1080p recording
  • Front Camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh, 18W charging
  • OS: Android 13
  • Colours:  Eclipse Black, Cosmic Lavender, Galaxy White
  • Other features: Side Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual sim support, microSD support, USB Type-C port

Also Read

Lava Yuva 3 Pro budget smartphone launched: Know price, specs, features

Lava Storm 5G budget smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Lava Storm 5G smartphone with FHD+ display launched at Rs 13,499: Specs

Blaze 2 5G: Lava launches MediaTek Dimensity 6020-powered budget smartphone

Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

Motorola launches Moto G24 Power budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Realme 12 Pro series featuring 3D curved display, telephoto camera launched

OnePlus 12r first impressions: A seasonal upgrade without a price hike

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro gaming-focused smartphone now available on Vijay Sales

LG unveils QNED 83 series smart TVs in India: Know price, features and more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LavaLava smartphonesIndian smartphone

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story