LG unveils QNED 83 series smart TVs in India: Know price, features and more

South Korean electronics maker LG on January 24 announced the launch of its QNED 83 series LED TV in India. The company said that the new LED TV combines the power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, which LG is calling Quantum NanoCell Display (QNED). The LG QNED 83 series features 120Hz refresh rate displays with support for Dolby Vision and AI-powered super upscaling.

“We are thrilled to introduce the QNED 83 TVs, a testament to LG's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled viewing experience in India. With the fusion of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, coupled with 120hz refresh rate & powered by Dolby Vision & Atmos, these TVs set a new standard for visual excellence,” said Young Hwan Jung, Director of Home Entertainment, LG India.

LG QNED 83 Series LED TV: Pricing

65-inch model: Rs 219,990

55-inch model: Rs 159,990

LG QNED 83 Series LED TV: Features

The LG QNED 83 series has the Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies for enhanced colour output on the 4K resolution display. Powered by the Alpha7 Gen6 AI processor, the LED TV supports LG’s image upscaling technology and virtual 5.1.2 channels audio. It boasts LG’s smart dimming technology, which it said minimises the halo effect for more natural looking images.

For gaming, the QNED 83 series supports Game Dashboard and Optimiser. It supports AMD FreeSync, VRR, and refresh rates up to 120Hz for a smooth gaming experience.

The TV comes with a webOS, featuring content from various streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video. The webOS also supports Multi-view mode for displaying content from two different sources in side-by-side, picture-in-picture, or double input modes.