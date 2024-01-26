Home / Technology / Gadgets / Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro gaming-focused smartphone now available on Vijay Sales

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro gaming-focused smartphone now available on Vijay Sales

Priced at Rs 94,999 onwards, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show this month

ASUS ROG Phone 8 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro smartphone is now available for purchase on Vijay Sales in India. The gaming-centric smartphone by the Taiwanese electronic maker was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro is offered in Phantom Black colour in 16GB RAM + 512GB and 24GB RAM + 1TB on-board storage variants at Rs 94,999 and Rs 119,999, respectively. The top-end model with 24GB RAM, called the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, will be offered together with the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and Pro Edition models will be available on both online and offline channels of Vijay Sales.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro: Price

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 94,999

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition: Price

24GB RAM + 1TB storage:  Rs 119,999

Asus ROG Phone 8 series: What is new

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro comes with new AI-powered features such as AI Grabber, Semantic Search, AI generated wallpapers, and AI noise-cancelling. The AI Grabber feature is capable of extracting texts directly from games while the Semantic Search is designed to perform contextual search even in the gallery for searching images using descriptive keywords.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro features a new Anime Vision Mini-LED display on the back panel replacing the regular RGB lighting on the ROG logo. The Anime Vision LED display features 341 mini LEDs that can display preset or user created animations.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro: Specification

  • Colours: Phantom Black
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+, 165Hz (refresh rate), 2500nits (peak brightness)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB and 24GB
  • Storage: 512GB and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Primary) with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser + 13MP wide-angle + 32MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • Front Camera: 32MP RGBW
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 65W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging
  • Protection: IP68 rating
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

