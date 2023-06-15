Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here



Based on Microsoft Windows 11, the Lenovo Legion Slim series laptops are offered with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor or up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor. Both the Intel and AMD variants feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU. PC maker Lenovo on Thursday launched in India Legion Slim series gaming laptops. The lineup includes the Legion Slim 7i and 7, and Legion Slim 5i and 5. The range of laptops are offered with 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. The Legion Slim series laptops will be available at Rs 161,990 onwards.



The Legion Slim series comes with a protective frame and narrow display borders for higher screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, both devices have a recycled aluminum design. The laptops sport up to 1080p webcam with e-shutter and SD card reader. The Legion Slim 7 and Slim 7i packs up to 99.99 Whr battery with up to 140 Whr total TDP. The Legion Slim 5 and Slim 5i features up to 80 Whr battery with up to 140 Whr total TDP. Aimed at gamers and creators, the Legion Slim 5 and Slim 5i boasts 19.99mm thin body. Touted by the company as the world’s most portable 16-inch screen laptops with AI-tuned gaming features. The Legion Slim 7 and Slim 7i features an thin-and-lightweight all-metal design. These measuring 19mm in thickness and weighs less than 1.99kg.