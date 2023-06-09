LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14



“We are incredibly excited to introduce the highly anticipated Gram series, meticulously crafted for a seamless user experience," said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India. "The launch would signify a new era of excellence in the realm of laptops, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. This new series surely embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation." LG India announced on Friday that its Gram series laptops would arrive in India on June 14. These laptops will have exceptional performance and an ultra-slim design, said the company in a statement.

LG 2023 Gram series: Details

LG introduced two Gram series laptop models, the Gram UltraSlim and Gram Style, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in January. The Gram UltraSlim, as the name suggests, is the brand's thinnest Gram laptop to date. It is 10.99mm in thickness and features a 15.6-inch OLED display with an anti-glare low-reflection coating. The laptop is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core processor, though LG has not specified which one.



The Style models also have OLED displays. The 16-inch model has a display of 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the 14-inch model has a display of 90Hz refresh rate. Besides these models, there is a refresh of the models in the existing line that comes in 14, 15, 16, and 17-inch screen sizes. The larger 16-inch and 17-inch screen models include Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics. The LG Gram Style, which comes in 16-inch and 14-inch sizes, has a different design compared to the rest of the lineup. The laptops in the Gram Style boast unique glass design, which changes colour depending on the lighting. They also have a hidden trackpad with haptic feedback, similar to the Dell XPS 13 Plus, but this one has soft LED backlighting.

Of the above lot, LG is expected to launch the 14-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch models in India on June 14.