Apple MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, Mac Pro announced: Pricing, availability

Apple on June 5 announced a new addition to its Mac line of computers. The new line-up includes the MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Besides, the American technology giant announced the M2 Ultra chip, which combines two M2 Max chips in one. The chip will debut in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro devices.

Apple MacBook Air 15: What’s new

Powered by M2 chip, the MacBook Air 15 boasts a 15.3-inch liquid retina screen of up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness and weighs 3.3 pounds. The MacBook Air features MagSafe charging, and comes with two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. Audio is covered by a six-speaker sound system, which features two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers. The speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos for Spatial sound. The MacBook Air 15 with M2 is available to order on Apple Store Online. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Apple MacBook Air 15

The MacBook Air 15 with M2, available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colours, starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for education.

Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro: What’s new

The Mac Studio gets M2 Max and M2 Ultra variants whereas the Mac Pro gets M2 Ultra. The Mac Pro with M2 Ultra completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon. Both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13.

The Mac Studio starts at Rs 209,900 and Rs 188,900 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at Apple Store Online.

Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, the Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at Rs 729,900 and Rs 687,900 for education. The Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at Rs 779,900 and Rs 727,900 for education. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available at Apple Store Online.

Apple M2 Ultra: Details

The M2 Ultra is built using a second-generation 5-nanometer process and uses Apple’s UltraFusion technology to connect the die of two M2 Max chips, doubling the performance. It essentially means the M2 Ultra combines together two M2 Max chips on a single die for 2x the performance. The M2 Ultra consists of 134 billion transistors — 20 billion more than M1 Ultra. Its unified memory architecture supports up to a 192GB of memory capacity and features 800GB/s of memory bandwidth.