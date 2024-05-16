Home / Technology / Gadgets / Motorola Edge 50 Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 launched: Details

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 launched: Details

Priced at Rs 22,999 onwards, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart from May 22

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
After the global unveiling in April, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India on May 16. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) and is offered in three Pantone curated colours – Forest Blue, Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink. The Marshmallow Blue and Hot Pink coloured variants get a vegan leather cover at the back and the Hot Pink colour variant features a suede finish on the back cover. The Forest Blue coloured variant, on the other hand, has a PMMA finish on the back panel.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Availability and offers

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will go on sale from May 22 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank Credit card, Debit card and EMI transaction.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display of 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness. Motorola said the smartphone’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The phone sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony LYTIA 700C) and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor at the back. On the front, the smartphone sports a 32MP camera in a display punch-hole design.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage configuration. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by a 68W wired charging. The Edge 50 Fusion boots Android 14 operating system with Motorola’s own Hello UI layered on top. Motorola said that it will provide three years of OS update and four years of security patches to the smartphone.

  • Display: 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved, 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony LYTIA 700C) + 13MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 68W wired
  • OS: Android 14
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68

