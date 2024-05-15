Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition goes on sale in India

Xiaomi's India-exclusive Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition goes on sale today, on May 15, at 12 noon. Designed in collaboration with Argentine Football Association (AFA), the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champion Edition is inspired by the blue and white stripes from the AFA jersey, incorporating three stars representing the world cup victories of the Argentine football team.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition: Price and availability

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition is offered in in 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration at Rs 35,999. There is an introductory offer comprising discount of Rs 1,000 from ICICI bank that brings down the net effective price of the smartphone to Rs 34,999. Moreover, customers can avail a bonus of Rs 3,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals.

The Xiaomi Redmi Noted 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition is available on Xiaomi online store, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition: Details

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition comes in a collectible gift box, which includes a special card of the players who achieved victory on the global stage during the 2022 World Cup. Apart from the smartphone, which is inspired from the blue and white stripes from the AFA jersey, the package includes with a fully customised AFA edition 120W HyperCharger, colour coordinated USB Type-C cable, and a football-inspired sim ejector pin.

Xiaomi said it has redesigned the UI on the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition to offer new customisable lock screen, wallpapers, icons and more.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch curved AMOLED, 1.5K (resolution), 120Hz (refresh rates), 1800nits (peak brightness)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear Camera: 200MP (Samsung ISOCELL HP3) OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, 120W fast charging

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP68

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition: Unboxing