OnePlus 12 series launched in India, Buds 3 earbuds tag along: Details here

The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-bookings in India with open sale starting from January 30. The OnePlus 12r and Buds 3 will be available in open sale from February 6

OnePlus 12 series
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
In its global launch from India on January 23, Chinese electronics maker OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 series smartphones and OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earbuds. The OnePlus 12 series has two models, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12r. The OnePlus 12, a premium flagship smartphone with camera system OnePlus co-created in partnership with Hasselblad, is now available for pre-booking in the country with open sale starting from January 30. The OnePlus 12r and Buds 3 will be available in open sale from February 6.

Introductory Offers

On the OnePlus 12, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 2,000 to ICICI Bank customers. Additionally, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. On the OnePlus 12r, customers can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 to ICICI Bank customers and no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to 6 months. The company is offering discounts up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing OnePlus Buds 3 using select bank cards.

OnePlus 12: Variants and pricing

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 64,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999
  • 16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus Buds 3: Pricing

  • Price: Rs 5,499

OnePlus 12: Specification

  • Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO ProXDR 10-bit, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Rear camera: 50MP AF main with OIS (Sony LYT-808) + 48MP AF ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX581) + 64MP AF telephoto 3x with OIS (OmniVision OV64B)
  • Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)
  • Back Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 14
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 256GB and 512GB (UFS 4.0)
  • Port: USB Type-C (based on USB 3.2)
  • Battery: 5,400 mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC (wired) and 50W AIRVOOC (wireless)
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Width: 75.8 mm
  • Thickness: 9.15 mm
  • Weight: 220g

READ: OnePlus to introduce Google WearOS-powered smartwatch at MWC: Details here


OnePlus 12r: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 128GB (UFS3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4)
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro
  • Front: 16MP
  • Port: USB 2.0, Type-C
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
  • Width: 75.3mm
  • Thickness: 8.8mm
  • Weight: 207g

OnePlus Buds 3: Details

  • Colours: Metallic Gray and Splendid Blue
  • Weight: Earbuds (4.8g each) Case (40.8g)
  • Audio: Dual driver – 10.4mm woofer + 6mm tweeter
  • Certification: JAS Hi-Res Audio Wireless
  • Microphones: 3-mic per earbud
  • ANC: Yes, up to 49db
  • Codec: AAC, SBC, LHDC 5.0
  • Bluetooth: v5.3
  • Transmission: Multi-point connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Low Latency
  • Protection: IP55
  • Battery: Earbuds - 58mAh | Charging case - 520mAh

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

