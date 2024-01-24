OnePlus 12 series launched in India, Buds 3 earbuds tag along: Details here

In its global launch from India on January 23, Chinese electronics maker OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 series smartphones and OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earbuds. The OnePlus 12 series has two models, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12r. The OnePlus 12, a premium flagship smartphone with camera system OnePlus co-created in partnership with Hasselblad, is now available for pre-booking in the country with open sale starting from January 30. The OnePlus 12r and Buds 3 will be available in open sale from February 6.

Introductory Offers

On the OnePlus 12, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 2,000 to ICICI Bank customers. Additionally, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. On the OnePlus 12r, customers can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 to ICICI Bank customers and no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to 6 months. The company is offering discounts up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing OnePlus Buds 3 using select bank cards.



OnePlus 12: Variants and pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 64,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 12r: Variants and pricing

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus Buds 3: Pricing

Price: Rs 5,499

OnePlus 12: Specification

Display: 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO ProXDR 10-bit, 4500 nits peak brightness

Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Rear camera: 50MP AF main with OIS (Sony LYT-808) + 48MP AF ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX581) + 64MP AF telephoto 3x with OIS (OmniVision OV64B)

Front camera: 32MP (Sony IMX615)

Back Material: Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 14

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM: 12GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 256GB and 512GB (UFS 4.0)

Port: USB Type-C (based on USB 3.2)

Battery: 5,400 mAh

Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC (wired) and 50W AIRVOOC (wireless)

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Width: 75.8 mm

Thickness: 9.15 mm

Weight: 220g

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+

Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB and 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 128GB (UFS3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4)

Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)

Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro

Front: 16MP

Port: USB 2.0, Type-C

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Width: 75.3mm

Thickness: 8.8mm

Weight: 207g

OnePlus Buds 3: Details