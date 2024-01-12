OPPO Reno 11 series smartphones launched in India: Specs, price, and more

Chinese Smartphone maker OPPO on January 12 launched in India the Reno 11 series smartphones. The series encompasses OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G and Reno11 5G smartphones. Priced at Rs 39,999 the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is offered in 128GB and 256GB storages, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.
OPPO is offering the Pro model in Pearl White and Rock Grey colours, and the base model in Wave Green and Rock Grey colours. Both smartphones are now available for pre-orders on OPPO online store, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. The OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G will be available from January 18 and the base variant from January 25.
OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G: Prices
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999
OPPO Reno11 5G: Prices
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
OPPO Reno11 series: Introductory offers
OPPO is offering a cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail up to Rs 4,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals. On the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G, the company is offering a 7.5 per cent cashback on UPI payments.
OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display; 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX890) + 32MP IMX709 telephoto + 8MP (Sony IMX355) ultra-wide-angle
- Front Camera: 32MP (Sony IMX709)
- Battery: 4,600mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC charging
- OS: ColorOS 14 – based on Android 14
- Colours: Pearl White and Rock Grey
OPPO Reno11 5G: Specification
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display; 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony LYT600) + 32MP telephoto (Sony IMX709 ) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX355)
- Front Camera: 32MP (OmniVision OV32C)
- Battery: 5,000mAh battery, 67W SUPERVOOC charging
- OS: ColorOS 14 – based on Android 14
- Colours: Wave Green and Rock Grey