POCO X6 series with Xiaomi HyperOS launched in India: Price, specs and more

The POCO X6 series encompasses X6 Pro 5G and X6 5G smartphones with former featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC and Xiaomi HyperOS

POCO X6 Pro 5G
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand POCO on January 11 launched in India the POCO X6 series. The series encompasses POCOC X6 5G and POCO X6 Pro 5G with the latter featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra system-on-chip and Android 14 operating system-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

The POCO X6 Pro 5G comes in Racing Grey, Spectre Black, and POCO Yellow colours with glass-like finish on the former two and vegan leather finish on the Yellow. The POCO X6 5G, on the other hand, comes in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White with glass-like finish on both colours.

POCO X6 Pro 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 28,999

POCO X6 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 24,999

POCO X6 series: Introductory offers

ICICI bank customers can avail discounts of Rs 2,000 on credit card, debit card, and equated monthly instalment transactions. Besides, POCO is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on trade-in deals.

POCO X6 Pro 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra
RAM: up to 12GB LPDDR5X
Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.0
Rear camera: 64MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5000 mAh, 67W fast charging
OS: Xiaomi HyperOS (Android 14)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass, IP54

POCO X6 5G: Specification

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset
RAM: up to 12GB
Storage: up to 512GB
Rear camera: 64MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
Front camera: 16MP
Battery: 5100mAh battery, 67W fast charging
OS: MIUI 14 based (Android 13)
Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

