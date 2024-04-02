Realme 12x budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched the Realme 12x 5G smartphone in India on April 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 45W SUPERVOOC charging, and fullHD resolution display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours. Below are the details:
Realme 12x: Variants and pricing
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
Realme 12x: Availability and introductory offers
The Realme 12x will be available during the early bird sale on April 2 from 6PM to 8PM, and during special sale on April 5 from 12PM to 2PM on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Customers purchasing the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the Realme 12x smartphone can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI, SBI and HDFC bank cards. For the 8GB + 128GB variant, customers can avail cashback of Rs 1,000 in the mainline stores during open sale.
Realme 12x: Specifications
- Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset
- RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 2MP depth
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC wired
- OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14
- Support: Two years of OS update and three years of security update
- Weight: 188g
- Thickness: 7.69mm
- Protection: Panda Glass