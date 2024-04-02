Home / Technology / Gadgets / LG launches webOS based MyView Smart Monitors in India: Price, models, more

LG launches webOS based MyView Smart Monitors in India: Price, models, more

Offered in 27-inch and 32-inch display options, the LG MyView Smart Monitors are priced at Rs 24, 500 onwards

LG MyView Smart Monitor
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
South Korean electronics brand LG on April 2 launched the range of MyView Smart Monitors in India. Offered in 27-inch and 32-inch display options, the smart monitors are based on webOS 23 platform for smart functions and apps support. The LG MyView Smart Monitors feature built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers. Below are the complete details:

LG MyView Smart Monitors: Price and availability

  • 27-inch: Rs 24,500
  • 32-inch: Rs 28,500

Both display options will be available soon on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart.

LG MyView Smart Monitors: Details

Both display options of the LG MyView Smart Monitors sport an IPS panel of fullHD (1920 x 1080) resolution with 178/178 viewing angle. The monitors come with integrated Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ScreenShare, and AirPlay 2 support for wireless connectivity. Both models feature two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports, and two 5W built-in speakers for audio output.

Based on the webOS 23 platform, the LG MyView Smart Monitors feature built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. These smart monitors come with Quick Card categorisation and AI Concierge recommendations for a more personalised experience and content selection. Additionally, the monitors are said to feature tailored content recommendation according to the users preference through built-in apps like Music and sports.

Since the monitors support AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare, these can mirror both iOS and Android devices. Additionally, the LG ThinQ app provides control for changing settings and navigating directly from the smartphone. MyView Smart Monitor can also act as a webOS-based IoT hub, linking to various smart home appliances and allowing managing devices via mobile phone or voice command.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

