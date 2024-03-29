Galaxy M55, M15 are new additions to Samsung 5G smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung has announced the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones in Brazil. New additions in its 5G smartphones line-up, both smartphones are expected to launch in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip, and the Galaxy M15 by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. Below are the detail.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M55 5G smartphone sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor.

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide angle, 2MP Macro

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5,000mAh battery

OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14

Weight: 180g

Thickness: 7.8mm

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution with 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to the elder sibling, the smartphone sports a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. The smartphone, however, has a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens. The Galaxy M15 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and features a 6000 mAh battery.