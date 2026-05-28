Sony BRAVIA 7 II TV with True RGB LED launched in India: Price, features

Sony has expanded its BRAVIA home entertainment lineup with the launch of the BRAVIA 9 II and BRAVIA 7 II televisions. The company said that these new TVs are built around its proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which independently controls red, green, and blue LEDs for improved colour reproduction and brightness control. Alongside the new flagship TV models, Sony also unveiled a new BRAVIA Theater Trio home audio system.

While Sony BRAVIA 7 II's pre-booking has begun in India, the company has not yet announced whether it will launch the BRAVIA 9 II in India or not.

Sony’s new Bravia TVs now directly compete with Samsung’s Micro RGB TV lineup, which recently launched in India. Similar to Sony’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, these Samsung Micro RGB TVs feature individually controlled LEDs.

READ: Sony announces PlayStation Plus monthly games for June after price hike Sony BRAVIA 7 II: Price and availability 55-inch: Rs 221,990

65-inch: Rs 274,990 The pre-booking for Sony BRAVIA 7 II 55-inch and 65-inch variant is live now. Consumers can pre-book it from Shop at SC website, select ecommerce platforms, Sony retail stores, and select retail outlets. The prices and availability of Sony BRAVIA 7 II's 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch variants will be revealed by the end of June. Sony BRAVIA 9 II: Details The BRAVIA 9 II is Sony’s new flagship television and introduces what the company calls its most advanced implementation of True RGB LED technology. The TV uses independently controlled RGB LEDs along with newly developed LED controllers designed to improve brightness precision, colour accuracy, and contrast handling. The pre-booking for Sony BRAVIA 7 II 55-inch and 65-inch variant is live now. Consumers can pre-book it from Shop at SC website, select ecommerce platforms, Sony retail stores, and select retail outlets.The prices and availability of Sony BRAVIA 7 II's 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch variants will be revealed by the end of June.

Sony claims the television delivers the largest colour volume in the company’s TV history. The BRAVIA 9 II also includes RGB Triluminos Max and Luminance Booster Pro technologies aimed at improving colour reproduction and maintaining detail in bright scenes. The TV features a newly developed glare-free and low-reflection display treatment called Immersive Black Screen Pro, which is designed to preserve black levels and reduce reflections in brightly lit rooms. Sony said the display surface was evaluated with participation from Sony Pictures Entertainment to maintain filmmaker-intended image quality across different lighting conditions. For audio, the BRAVIA 9 II comes with Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and up-firing beam tweeters intended to create a more immersive surround sound experience. Other shared features include Voice Zoom 3, AI-powered dialogue enhancement, 3D Surround Upscaling, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced support.

The television also includes Google TV with Gemini integration for personalised recommendations and smart home controls. Sony will offer the BRAVIA 9 II in multiple screen sizes, from 65-inch to a 115-inch model. READ: Samsung debuts Micro RGB TVs in India, launches 72 models across lineup Sony BRAVIA 7 II: Details The BRAVIA 7 II also adopts Sony’s new True RGB LED technology with independently controlled red, green, and blue LEDs. Similar to the BRAVIA 9 II, the TV uses the company’s RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro system for brightness control, reduced blooming, and wider colour reproduction. Sony said the BRAVIA 7 II supports wide viewing angles through X-Wide Angle Pro technology and is designed to maintain colour consistency across different seating positions. The TV will be available in screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to 98-inch. Sony BRAVIA 7 II boasts Cognitive Processor XR, which is said to process images in line with how humans naturally perceive sight and sound. This enables the TV to enhance depth, contrast, and clarity in real time, delivering more natural and immersive visuals. XR Contrast Booster further balances light and dark elements for enhanced realism, while XR Clear Image reduces noise and upscales lower-resolution content to near 4K quality. XR Motion Clarity is said to analyse motion across multiple frames to ensure fast-moving scenes such as sports, movies, and gameplay remain smooth, bright, and blur-free.

The television includes Google TV support with Gemini integration, Voice Zoom 3 for dialogue clarity, and 3D Surround Upscaling. Shared cinema-focused features include My Cinema mode, Ambient Optimization, and Studio Calibrated modes for services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core. As per Sony, the BRAVIA 7 II supports 4K at 120fps via HDMI 2.1 and consumers can stream content at up to 80 Mbps, delivering picture quality comparable to 4K UHD Blu-ray. The BRAVIA 7 II also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced content formats. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, Google Cast, and works with Alexa-enabled devices for added convenience. Consumers who purchase this will also get an exclusive 10 movie credits with access to a curated selection of premium titles from Sony Pictures for 24 months.