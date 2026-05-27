Samsung debuts Micro RGB TVs in India, launches 72 models across lineup

Samsung has launched its 2026 Vision AI television lineup in India, introducing 72 models across Micro RGB, OLED, Neo QLED, The Frame, Mini LED, and UHD categories. The company has expanded its AI-based viewing and personalisation features across more screen sizes and price segments this year, while also debuting its new Micro RGB technology in the country.

The Micro RGB lineup includes features such as AI-powered picture upscaling, scene-based sound optimisation, gaming-focused enhancements, and integrated AI assistants, including Bixby, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

Samsung AI TV lineup 2026: Pricing, offers, and availability

Micro RGB TVs: Rs 124,990 onwards

OLED TVs: Rs 114,990 onwards

Frame TVs: Rs 56,990 onwards

Neo QLED TVs: Rs 52,990 onwards

Mini LED TVs: Rs 42,990 onwards

UHD TVs: Rs 36,990 onwards

As part of a limited-period launch offer, buyers of select models will receive a complimentary soundbar and Music Studio accessory. Samsung is also offering cashback of up to 20 per cent and EMI options on eligible purchases.

The new Samsung TV lineup is now available through Samsung retail stores, Samsung’s official website, and other online and offline retail channels in India. ALSO READ: Google fixes Chromecast glitch after outage sparks forced upgrade concerns Micro RGB TV lineup: Details Samsung’s biggest addition this year is the introduction of Micro RGB TVs in India. The new series includes the R95H and R85H models, available in screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 115 inches. The company says the TVs use individually controlled red, green, and blue micro LEDs instead of a conventional backlight setup, allowing more precise control over brightness and colours. Samsung has also included glare reduction technology aimed at improving visibility in brightly lit rooms.

The Micro RGB series comes with Vision AI Companion (VAC) and AI-based picture optimisation features such as: Micro RGB AI Engine Pro to fine-tune colour, motion, and depth

Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and RGB HDR Pro leverage Samsung’s AI technology to further refine picture quality by optimising colour and contrast scene by scene Samsung has also highlighted support for BT.2020 colour coverage on these models. OLED TV lineup: Details Samsung’s 2026 OLED portfolio includes the S95H, S90H, and S85H series. The company has expanded its glare-free display technology beyond the flagship S95 this year, with both the S95H and S90H now featuring anti-reflection support.

The flagship S95H includes additional features such as Pantone-validated colour tuning and access to Samsung’s Art Store platform. Samsung has also introduced a new FloatLayer design for the model. Gaming-focused features remain a major part of the OLED lineup. The TVs support refresh rates of up to 165Hz, along with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. Samsung has also added AI Soccer Mode across the OLED range, which adjusts picture and sound settings automatically during football matches. Frame TV lineup: Details Samsung has continued to position The Frame series as a lifestyle-focused television lineup aimed at users who want the display to double as digital wall art.

The 2026 The Frame lineup supports Art Mode with access to over 3,000 curated artworks. The TVs also include Samsung’s Vision AI Companion features for content recommendations and on-screen contextual assistance. The company says the LS03H model combines QLED display technology with glare reduction and Pantone-validated ArtfulColor to improve artwork display quality. Neo QLED TV lineup: Details Samsung’s Neo QLED range for 2026 includes the QN80H and QN70H models. The company says the TVs use Quantum Mini LED technology for more precise lighting control and improved contrast. The lineup is powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Processor, which handles AI-based picture and sound optimisation. Samsung has also added 4K AI upscaling and support for refresh rates of up to 144Hz on select models.