50% of Indian firms victims of spear phishing in last 12 months, shows data

India has the highest number of suspicious emails per day, as per Barracuda Networks' 2023 Spear-phishing Trends report

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Spear phishing is a highly personalised form of email attack. Spear-phishing emails typically try to steal sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial information, which is then used to commit fraud, identity theft, and other crimes.

Barracuda Networks’ 2023 Spear-phishing Trends report features the findings from independent researcher Vanson Bourne’s survey of IT professionals at 150 Indian companies with 100 to 2,500 employees, across a range of industries. India has the highest number of suspicious emails per day.


 
Key findings

50% of firms were victims of spear phishing in the last 12 months
10 Suspicious emails reported to a firm’s IT department per workday
5 Spear-phishing emails received by a typical firm per day
2 days taken on average to detect an email security incident
1 in 4 firms had at least one email account compromised 
370 Average number of malicious emails sent from each compromised account

First Published: May 28 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

