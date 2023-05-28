50% of Indian firms victims of spear phishing in last 12 months, shows data





Spear phishing is a highly personalised form of email attack. Spear-phishing emails typically try to steal sensitive information, such as login credentials or financial information, which is then used to commit fraud, identity theft, and other crimes.Barracuda Networks’ 2023 Spear-phishing Trends report features the findings from independent researcher Vanson Bourne’s survey of IT professionals at 150 Indian companies with 100 to 2,500 employees, across a range of industries. India has the highest number of suspicious emails per day.