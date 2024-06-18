Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe brings Firefly-powered Generative AI features to Acrobat Reader

Adobe brings Firefly-powered Generative AI features to Acrobat Reader

The new features will let users remove background, erase and crop. It will also enable you to remove unwanted objects from images, alter background and insert new images directly from the application.

Adobe
Representative Image
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Adobe has said that it is bringing Firefly AI-powered Generative features to Acrobat Reader. The users will be able to create and edit images in PDFs using text prompts.The two new added features include Edit Image in Acrobat and Generate Image in Acrobat. 


With the help of Edit Image feature, users will be able to utilise tools like generative fill, remove background, erase and crop. Users can also remove unwanted objects from images, alter background and insert new images directly from the application. With the Generate Image feature, users can add new images to the PDFs through Adobe’s own Firefly Image 3 model and resize and restyle the image and add it anywhere in the document.

Adobe is upgrading Acrobat AI Assistant as well with two new features, called Insights across documents and enhanced meeting transcripts. With the Insights feature, users will be able to recognise main themes and trends among many documents grouped together such as PDF, Microsoft Word and PowerPoint. Meanwhile, with the enhanced meeting transcripts, users will be able to generate summaries of a meeting transcript to help them identify key themes and action items.


The AI assistant will also offer user responses as well as citation to check the source of information and users can also move to specific locations in the document. Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant features are free to use till June 28 and after that users will have to buy an AI Assistant add-on subscription which will cost around Rs 420. 


Adobe has added that Content Credentials to AI generated or edited images will be added to make sure that the users know if they are viewing altered images. 


Adobe had earlier announced the addition of the “Generative Remove” feature in Lightroom. Powered by its Firefly AI model, the generative remove feature is integrated across mobile app, web client, and desktop application of Lightroom.

Topics :AdobeAritificial IntelligenceTechnology

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

