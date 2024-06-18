Google launches Gemini app in India with support for 9 local languages

Google on Tuesday launched its Gemini app in India with support for nine Indian languages and English, giving users an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to answer queries by typing, talking, or uploading an image.

The app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google's most capable AI models, will help people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language, said the technology giant in a blog post. The Gemini app will be available in Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"Exciting news! Today we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and nine Indian languages. We're also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English," said Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google, on X (formerly Twitter).

The company announced new features, such as data analysis and file uploads, for Gemini Advanced, a paid AI chatbot. “We’re also introducing Gemini in Google Messages to give you another way to collaborate with Gemini on your phone. Get help drafting messages, brainstorming ideas, or planning events – all without leaving the Messages app. We'll be rolling out Gemini in Google Messages in English to start with, on select devices,” said the company.

Gemini Advanced, which is based on the company's most advanced AI model, will also be available in the nine Indian languages.

“…Gemini Advanced boasts the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide,” said the company. The Gemini app allows users to type, talk, or even add an image to get their queries answered by the chatbot.

“Take a picture of a flat tyre for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank-you note – the possibilities are endless. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant,” said Google.

To access Gemini on Android, users must download the app or opt-in through Google Assistant.

For Apple’s iOS operating system, Gemini access will roll out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks.

“Privacy is a top priority. Gemini keeps your files private to you, and they’re not used to train our models,” said Google.