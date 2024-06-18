British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will be hosting its next Community Update event on July 8 at 10 AM BST (2:30 PM IST). The company confirmed that it would launch the CMF Phone 1, its maiden smartphone offering under its sub-brand CMF, during the event. The company also said that the second generation CMF Buds Pro and Watch Pro will tag along with the smartphone.

The CMF Phone 1 would likely offer an entry-point into the Nothing’s Ecosystem of products, as the smartphone is expected to be cheaper than the brand’s most affordable Nothing Phone 2a smartphone. The phone will be released under the CMF by Nothing brand.

Nothing’s CMF Phone 1: What to expect

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Nothing Phone 2a which was launched earlier this year. However, the upcoming CMF branded smartphone would likely feature a slightly underpowered processor in comparison to the Phone 2a with a different design theme.

In the announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a first look of the CMF Phone 1, revealing some elements of the design of the smartphone. In the image shared by the company, the smartphone dons a peppy orange colour theme, similar to the shade that the company has used with other CMF products like the GAN charger, CMF Buds, and more.

Moreover, the image shows a circular dial on the edge, resembling the fidget dial on the CMF Buds. Although it is yet to be seen if Nothing will utilise this rotating dial for added functionality on the CMF Phone 1 . Additionally, the smartphone seems to feature a vegan-leather back panel that sits within the colour coordinated plastic frame.

CMF Phone 1: Expected specifications

The CMF Phone 1 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and arrive with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The smartphone would likely feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the CMF Phone 1 is anticipated to feature a dual camera set up with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. At the front, the smartphone could get a 16MP shooter.

A 5000mAh battery is expected to power the smartphone which would also get support for 33W fast charging. The Phone 1 is expected to run on Android 14-based Nothing OS custom skin out of the box.