Samsung to launch Galaxy Watch 'Ultra' alongside Watch 7 series: Report

Samsung is reportedly working on a more rugged Galaxy Watch model that is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which would likely be held on July 10. While the company has not confirmed the existence of a Galaxy Watch “Ultra” model, in a press release for Q1 2023 results in April, Samsung said that the company “will strive to meet demand for upgrades through the launch of new premium models.”

Additionally, 91 mobiles in its report stated that both the Galaxy Watch 7 and a Galaxy Watch Ultra model have received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting that the smartwatches will soon be made available in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: What to expect

According to media reports, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could sport a titanium chassis providing the framework for a square-shaped dial. The boxy frame would likely incorporate a circular display with sapphire glass protection. It is anticipated that the Ultra model would get a new microLED screen for increased brightness compared to OLED screens. Some reports suggest that the watch could get as bright as 3,000 nits.

The smartwatch is expected to be offered in a single Titanium Gray colour variant that would likely feature an orange coloured rotating crown on the side of the frame. Being a rugged smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra could feature MIL-STD-810H certification for military standard durability. Additionally, an IP68 rating for resistance against water and dust is expected.

According to a TomsGuide report, the Galaxy Watch Ultra would be powered by the new Exynos W940 chipset that is likely to debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series . However, the most notable improvement is expected to be in the battery department as the Ultra model is expected to get up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Not much is known about additional health monitoring features on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, however, the smartwatch would likely get sleep apnea detection that Samsung might introduce with the next-generation Galaxy Watch series.