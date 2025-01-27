Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nothing schedules product launch for March 4: Is it Phone 3, Phone 3a?

A teaser video shared by the company previews a triple-camera set-up, hinting a new smartphone from Nothing

Image: Nothing
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will be launching a new smartphone on March 4. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the company shared a teaser video showcasing what appears to be the rear camera module of a new Nothing phone, along with a caption "Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT."
Nothing's upcoming smartphone: What to expect
 
The video shared by Nothing highlights a glowing component resembling the company's signature Glyph interface. This component is speculated to be the rear camera module of a smartphone, which is likely to feature a triple-camera set-up.
 
Although the company has not officially confirmed details, the new smartphone could be the Nothing Phone 3, which is set to launch in 2025. Additionally, successors to the Nothing Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus have reportedly been spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification platform under the codenames "A059" and "A059P."
 
Nothing Phone 3: Expected specifications

While specific hardware upgrades remain unclear, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to deliver significant performance enhancements with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen three processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It is also anticipated to offer up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
The most notable advancements are likely on the software side. Reports suggest that Nothing CEO Carl Pei, in an email to employees, mentioned that the Nothing Phone 3 will introduce "breakthrough innovations in user interface." He also described the smartphone as the company's first step toward an "AI-powered platform."
 
Topics :NothingsmartphoneIndia smartphone market

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

