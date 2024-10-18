OpenAI has announced that it has begun previewing a dedicated ChatGPT application for Windows. The app is currently available only to paid users. Users can download an early version of the app from the Microsoft Store. ALSO READ: OpenAI introduces 'Canvas' within ChatGPT: What is it and how it works Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “Today, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can start testing an early version of the Windows desktop app. Get faster access to ChatGPT on your PC with the Alt + Space shortcut,” said OpenAI in a post on X.

Similar to the Mac version, the ChatGPT app on Windows allows users to pose questions to the AI chatbot in a separate window that can remain open while using other applications. Users can access the app by using the Alt + Space shortcut. Additionally, users can upload files and photos to ChatGPT, request the app to summarise documents, and create images via OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 image generator.

The app has access to a preview of OpenAI’s o1 model, which features reasoning capabilities. The ChatGPT app for Windows is compatible with most Windows 10 devices, but it has some limitations compared to other ChatGPT clients. Certain features, such as the advanced voice mode, are currently missing from the app.

The app is available exclusively to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu subscribers on Windows. OpenAI has stated that it is working on bringing the full experience to all ChatGPT users later this year. To download the app, eligible users can visit the ChatGPT website and click on "Test an early version of the Windows app."