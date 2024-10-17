Tech wrap Oct 17: Amazon Kindle, Infinix Zero Flip, Android 15, ASUS, more

Amazon unveils new range of Kindle readers, including colour display model

Amazon has launched a new lineup of Kindle devices, including the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, which is the first Kindle reader with a colour display. The collection also features the Kindle Scribe, designed for note-taking, a new entry-level Kindle, Kindle Kids readers, and an updated Kindle Paperwhite model. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Infinix Zero Flip foldable debuts in India: Check price, features, and more

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix has launched the Zero Flip 5G, a clamshell-style foldable smartphone, in India. Priced at ₹49,999, this flip phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and features a large cover display that provides access to over 100 optimised applications.

Google has released the latest version of Android, which includes new features for Pixel devices following several months of beta testing. The Android 15 update is now being rolled out to select Pixel devices, including the new Pixel 9 series smartphones. Along with Android 15, Google unveiled additional features in the October Pixel Drop. However, some Pixel users have noted that many of the new features were unavailable after upgrading to Android 15.

Google has launched the Android 15 operating system for compatible Pixel devices. One of the standout features of this update is Private Space, which provides a separate section in the app drawer for concealing sensitive apps.

Expanding its range of enterprise-focused laptops in India, Taiwanese electronics company ASUS has introduced the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, the CX54 is the first Chromebook Plus in ASUS's Expert series. The ExpertBook CX54 boasts an all-metal construction and has received military-grade certification for durability, according to ASUS.

Versuni, previously known as Philips Domestic Appliances, has unveiled its new line of air purifiers in India. The Philips Air Purifier range includes the 3200, 4200 Pro, 900 Mini, and 900 Mini Wi-Fi models. The company highlighted that these air purifiers combine power and efficiency with modern design to cater to diverse user needs while ensuring a quiet and clean environment.

China's Infinix has introduced the INBOOK AirPro Plus laptop in India, alongside its new clamshell foldable Zero Flip. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the INBOOK AirPro Plus features a 2.8K resolution OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Infinix claims that the laptop combines an ultraportable design with a premium aesthetic.

China’s Huawei has introduced the GT5 smartwatch in India. According to the company, the GT5 features TruSense technology for health and fitness tracking, satellite-based GNSS tracking, and an AI-powered emotional wellbeing assistant. Huawei also noted that the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres.

Apple has announced an expansion of the Apple Business Connect program, allowing companies to submit information about their businesses to Apple for display in Apple Maps, Siri, and other areas across the operating system. Previously limited to businesses with physical locations, the program now includes virtual, online, and service-based businesses as well.

Meta has launched new shareable "Profile Cards" for its social media platform Instagram. The company describes these Profile Cards as Instagram business cards that users can share to connect with a wider audience. Each Profile Card is customisable and can include links and music.

Motorola unveiled a range of upcoming artificial intelligence features for its smartphones at the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference. The company is launching a new set of features under its Moto AI service, designed to improve user interaction and provide personalised assistance.

YouTube is expanding its Premium Lite plan to certain countries at a lower price. YouTube Premium Lite is a monthly subscription that offers a more budget-friendly option compared to the Premium subscription, although it still includes advertisements.

As with most Apple products, the real value of the Watch Series 10 will unfold over time as watchOS 11 matures and more features become available.

As technology continues to reshape industries, human resources (HR) is also undergoing significant changes. A recent report from HR tech platform Keka, titled "The New Age of Work - Trends, Technology & Talent," suggests that 41 percent of recruitment jobs could be automated by 2030. Based on insights from 8,725 HR professionals and top executives in India, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, the report emphasises the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in HR.

Apple Inc collaborated with Chinese automaker BYD Co for several years on its now-cancelled car project, focusing on the development of lorange batteries that contributed to the technology used today, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc.'s chief people officer is departing from the iPhone maker after less than two years, according to sources familiar with the situation, which is notably a brief tenure for a senior executive at the company.