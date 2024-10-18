China’s OnePlus has announced that it will host a special event on October 24 to unveil its Android 15 operating system-based OxygenOS 15 user interface. The online event will be livestreamed on the company’s official channels for a global audience. According to OnePlus, the next generation UI for OnePlus devices will introduce new animations and effects while incorporating additional artificial intelligence features.

OxygenOS 15: Expected features Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus stated that it has reconstructed the underlying animations of the Android platform using “software algorithm technology” to achieve a smoother animation effect. OxygenOS 15 is expected to introduce new AI-powered tools and features “across multiple common scenarios” to enhance productivity and creativity.

OnePlus's sister brand, OPPO, has reportedly launched its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 UI with smoother animations and AI-powered features, including a Google Circle to Search-like feature. While OnePlus smartphones in China run on ColorOS, the company uses its own OxygenOS in other regions, including India. However, similar to previous generations, OxygenOS 15 is likely to incorporate features similar to those found in the new ColorOS version.

More From This Section

OxygenOS 15: Compatibility

OnePlus is set to launch its next generation flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China this month. It is expected that the new OnePlus 13 will be the first device to come with OxygenOS 15 out of the box when it launches outside the company’s home country later this year. In addition, the current generation flagship OnePlus 12 series and the company’s first foldable device, the OnePlus Open, are anticipated to be the front runners for receiving the OxygenOS 15 update.

OxygenOS 15: Expected eligible devices