Age of Empires Mobile launches on iOS, Android on Oct 17; Pre-register open

Timi Games, a video game developer owned by China’s Tencent, has collaborated with Xbox Game Studios to create a mobile version of the classic video game Age of Empires. Named Age of Empires Mobile, the game will be available on both Android and iOS platforms starting October 17, announced Timi Games. The game is now available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and for pre-orders on the Apple App Store.

The first game in the Age of Empires series was launched in 1997 as one of the pioneering real-time strategy (RTS) games. Originally developed for the Windows PC platform, the series includes nine games, with the latest being Age of Empires 4, released in 2021. The series now joins other popular PC games like the Call of Duty series in having a mobile version. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Age of Empires Mobile: Pre-registration

The mobile game is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store for Android and for pre-order on the Apple App Store for iPhones. Players who pre-register or pre-order the game will receive several in-game benefits upon its official release, including additional building materials, speed-up tokens, and a special hero character, Cleopatra VII.

Age of Empires Mobile: Details

Announcing the launch of the mobile game, the developer posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the new mobile game blends classic elements of Age of Empires into a mobile gaming experience.

The game features multiple single-player modes, allowing players to build their own empire in a medieval setting with real-life historical figures and sites. Players will be able to form alliances and make strategic decisions to expand their empires. The game offers various civilisations to start an empire, including the French, Byzantines, Romans, and Chinese. Additionally, players can choose from historical figures such as Barbarossa, Alexander the Great, Queen of Sheba, Hammurabi, and more as their hero characters.