Home / Technology / Tech News / AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

Grok uses data from X (formerly Twitter) to remain better informed than alternatives, said xAI

BS Tech New Delhi
Image: Elon Musk

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Elon Musk confirms that xAI’s chatbot Grok will roll out for X Premium+ subscribers from next week onwards. Commenting on a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk said, “Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week.”

Earlier this month, Musk revealed his own artificial intelligence bot to challenge ChatGPT, claiming the prototype is already superior to ChatGPT 3.5 across several benchmarks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Grok is the first product of Musk’s xAI company and is being developed with data from platform ‘X’. The company said the chatbot is better informed on latest developments than other alternatives that use static datasets for training. It’s also designed to answer “with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak,” according to the official announcement.

Musk has spoken of his ambition to build X beyond its base as a social platform into a do-everything app and Grok would be an essential part of developing that. While xAI is a separate company, it says it intends to work closely with X, Tesla and other businesses.

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT’s voice feature is now available to all users. Initially launched for paid users back in September this year, OpenAI has started rolling out this feature on Android and iOS versions of the app for free users from November 22 . The voice feature allows users to interact and receive responses using a voice assistant instead of text.

Also Read

Elon Musk unveils new company xAI to 'understand true nature of universe'

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

Meta tests shortcut button for an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp: Report

Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

Artificial Intelligence: Are AI chips different from traditional processors

Altman's firing and reinstatement; What does it mean for the future of AI?

Altman returns as OpenAI CEO days after being removed, along with new board

Centre to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue on Nov 23

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceTwitterartifical intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story