Home / Technology / Tech News / AI robot startup Figure in talks for funding round led by Microsoft, OpenAI

AI robot startup Figure in talks for funding round led by Microsoft, OpenAI

Figure is a US-based AI Robotics company building the commercially viable autonomous humanoid robots

Figure 01 humanoid robot by Figure AI
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

US-based startup Figure AI, specialising in humanoid robots, is reportedly in discussion with Microsoft and OpenAI to lead a funding round to secure $500 million. According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft is expected to invest approximately $95 million, with OpenAI contributing around $5 million.

Bloomberg indicates that if the deal is finalised, Figure AI would be valued at approximately $1.9 billion, excluding the funding. Depending on the total funds raised, the startup's value post-investment could experience a significant surge, potentially elevating it to unicorn status for the second time. The report notes that the funding round is yet to be concluded, and the investment amounts are subject to change, or the deal may even unravel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the previous funding round last year, Figure AI secured $70 million, spearheaded by Parkway Venture Capital. At that time, Figure CEO Brett Adcock expressed optimism about being at the forefront of introducing a humanoid capable of performing commercial activities.

Also Read: ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

Internally dubbed Figure 01, Figure AI is actively developing a humanoid robot designed to undertake hazardous tasks unsuitable for humans, addressing labour shortages in the process.

In a recent development, 1X Technologies, a Norwegian robotics startup also backed by OpenAI, raised $100 million in funding earlier this month. This may suggest a strategic shift towards AI-powered robots from software-oriented AI systems for OpenAI, which made waves in the global technology landscape last year with its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.


Also Read

Sam Altman to return as CEO of OpenAI; new interim board announced

CEO Sam Altman fires OpenAI Board that sacked him last week

WATCH: Elon Musk 'goes for a walk' with Tesla's humanoid robot 'Optimus'

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to join Microsoft, announces Satya Nadella

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

PayPal to lay off around 2500 employees to 'right-size' the company

Samsung Galaxy S24 series goes on sale: Know introductory offers and more

WATCH: Elon Musk 'goes for a walk' with Tesla's humanoid robot 'Optimus'

Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2 get ChatGPT voice assistant in quick settings

Samsung Galaxy AI to offer 'powerful AI features' in paid tier: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :artifical intelligenceMicrosoftMicrosoft for Startups

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story