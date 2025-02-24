Airtel bundles Apple TV+ and Apple Music with home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans

Bharti Airtel on February 24 announced a partnership with Apple, bundling select home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans with Apple TV+ and Apple Music. The telecom operator is offering access to Apple TV+ on home Wi-Fi and postpaid plans starting at Rs 999, with the option to stream content on multiple devices. Additionally, it is providing six months of free Apple Music to postpaid customers on plans starting at Rs 999.

“We’re excited to partner with Airtel to bring our best-in-class music service, premium TV series, and films to millions of users, redefining possibilities for audiences across India. The partnership aligns with our strategic goal of making award-winning content, stories, and entertainment readily accessible, with something for everyone,” said Shalini Poddar, director, content and services, Apple India.

Airtel home Wi-Fi plans with Apple TV+

Airtel offers Apple TV+ with home Wi-Fi plans starting at Rs 999. There are four plans in total – Rs 999, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,599, and Rs 3,999, all of which are monthly.

Also Read

Rs 999 plan: Offers speeds of up to 200 Mbps and access to over-the-top (OTT) apps, including Apple TV+, Zee5, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, and 23 more.

Rs 1,099 plan: Includes all the benefits of the Rs 999 plan, plus access to over 350 high-definition TV channels.

Rs 1,599 plan: Offers similar benefits but with speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

Rs 3,999 plan: Provides speeds of up to 1 Gbps, with benefits similar to the other plans.

Airtel postpaid plans with Apple TV+ and Apple Music

Airtel includes access to Apple TV+ and a free Apple Music subscription in postpaid plans starting at Rs 999. There are four plans in total – Rs 999, Rs 1,199, Rs 1,399, and Rs 1,749.