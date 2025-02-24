Xiaomi is expected to launch its Xiaomi 15 series in India on March 18, with the first sale likely starting on March 21, according to a report by 91mobiles. The company has already confirmed a global unveiling on March 2, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The line-up is expected to include the Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and possibly a new Xiaomi 15 Ultra model

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: What to expect

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to debut in China on February 26 and may launch globally on March 2, with an Indian release likely alongside the standard and Pro models.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Elite processor, similar to the other models in the series. It may feature a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 3.2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could feature a 5410mAh battery and support 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Also Read

On the camera front, Xiaomi will likely continue its partnership with Leica, incorporating a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-900). The primary camera could be accompanied by a 50MP (Samsung JN5) sensor, a 50MP (Sony IMX858) sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP (Samsung HP9) periscope telephoto sensor. The front camera could be a 32MP sensor.

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro: What to expect

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro were introduced in China last year, and their Indian versions are expected to retain the same specifications.

Xiaomi 15 specifications-

Display: 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED (LTPO), 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.2x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5400mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications-