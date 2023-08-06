Algo Rhythm: Banking technology tools that's up, close and personal

Banks have impressed customers with technology tools that solve problems instantly. Where they have to improve is building a personal connection with customers. The outreach using digital and physical channels could help them capture untapped revenue, says a 33-nation survey Accenture conducted online among 49,000 bank customers, including 2,000 in India. Banks have to understand customer intent, personally converse with them, and offer advice that was not drawn up in silos, says the survey.

54% of respondents had problems getting human support. Digital channels are emotionally devoid, they feel

Banks need to listen to customers

63% gave their bank a score of at least 9 out of 10



67% said they may have mobile banking logins but mostly use them to check account balance