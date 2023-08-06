Home / Technology / Tech News / Algo Rhythm: Banking technology tools that's up, close and personal

Algo Rhythm: Banking technology tools that's up, close and personal

Banks have to understand customer intent, personally converse with them, and offer advice that was not drawn up in silos, says the survey

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Banks have impressed customers with technology tools that solve problems instantly. Where they have to improve is building a personal connection with customers. The outreach using digital and physical channels could help them capture untapped revenue, says a 33-nation survey Accenture conducted online among 49,000 bank customers, including 2,000 in India. Banks have to understand customer intent, personally converse with them, and offer advice that was not drawn up in silos, says the survey.








































Banks need to listen to customers

54% of respondents had problems getting human support. Digital channels are emotionally devoid, they feel

42% rated their primary bank’s customer service as excellent

36% rated their bank highly for products, services
 
63% gave their bank a score of at least 9 out of 10
 
67% said they may have mobile banking logins but mostly use them to check account balance  

Topics :Indian Banks

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

