Algo rhythm: Making way for women in the Indian technology industry

India Inc has made strides in gender diversity but it has a long way to achieve true inclusivity. A survey by ANSR, a consulting firm for global capability centres, found that 70 per cent of respondents think diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the technology industry are used for marketing and should be ingrained in core business values instead. The survey by the Talent500 unit of ANSR involved 3,000 women working in technology companies.Source: ‘Women in Tech Report’ by Talent500 of ANSR

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel