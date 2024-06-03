Home / Technology / Tech News / AMD announces Ryzen AI 300 series processors for next-gen AI PCs: Details

Along with the Ryzen AI 300 series chips, AMD unveiled Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors for gaming and content creation

AMD Ryzen AI 300 series
AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chip
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
US-based chip maker AMD has announced Ryzen AI 300 series processors for next-generation AI PCs, including those based on Copilot+ PC platform. The new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips feature new neural processing unit (NPU) that is capable of executing 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS), said AMD while announcing the chips. In addition to the new AI chips, AMD also unveiled its next-generation Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors aimed at heavy gaming and computational workloads.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 series: Details

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series encompasses two chips, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 365. Both these chips feature high performance cores based on the company’s new Zen 5 architecture. While the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 features 12 high performance cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen AI 9 365 gets 10 high performance cores and 20 threads. Both the chips operate at 2.0GHz base frequency but the HX 370 gets a higher boost frequency at 5.1GHz while the later operates at 5.0GHz. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip also gets a bigger cache memory of 36MB compared to 34MB on the Ryzen AI 9 365.

Both these chips get the same NPU based on AMD’s XDNA 2 architecture, capable of executing 50 TOPS. With such capability of handling AI workloads, AMD said that the AI engine (NPU) on these chips are “designed for efficient processing of local AI workloads”.

Additionally, the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series comes with built-in Radeon 800M series graphic processing units (GPUs) based on AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture for gaming, graphic upscaling, and more.

AMD has confirmed that brands such as Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI are currently working on AI PCs powered by the new Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series: Details

Along with dedicated chips for AI PCs, AMD announced its heavyweight Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors targeted towards gamers and creative professionals. The company said that these processors are capable of offering smooth gameplay experience on AAA gaming titles at high frame rate. Additionally, it offers improved single-threaded and multi-threaded performance for faster rendering speed for creators. Here are the details:

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
  • Cores: 16
  • Threads: 32
  • Base frequency: 4.3GHz
  • Boost frequency: 5.7GHz
  • Total cache: 80MB
  • PCle: Gen 5
  • TDP: 170W

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X
  • Cores: 12
  • Threads: 24
  • Base frequency: 4.4GHz
  • Boost frequency: 5.6 GHz
  • Total cache: 76MB
  • PCle: Gen 5
  • TDP: 120W

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
  • Cores: 8
  • Threads: 16
  • Base frequency: 3.8GHz
  • Boost frequency: 5.5GHz
  • Total cache: 40MB
  • PCle: Gen 5
  • TDP: 65W

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X
  • Cores: 6
  • Threads: 12
  • Base frequency: 3.9GHz
  • Boost frequency: 5.4GHz
  • Total cache: 38MB
  • PCle: Gen 5
  • TDP: 65W

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

