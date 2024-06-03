AMD announces Ryzen AI 300 series processors for next-gen AI PCs: Details

US-based chip maker AMD has announced Ryzen AI 300 series processors for next-generation AI PCs, including those based on Copilot+ PC platform. The new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips feature new neural processing unit (NPU) that is capable of executing 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS), said AMD while announcing the chips. In addition to the new AI chips, AMD also unveiled its next-generation Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors aimed at heavy gaming and computational workloads.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 series: Details

The AMD Ryzen AI 300 series encompasses two chips, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 365. Both these chips feature high performance cores based on the company’s new Zen 5 architecture. While the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 features 12 high performance cores and 24 threads, the Ryzen AI 9 365 gets 10 high performance cores and 20 threads. Both the chips operate at 2.0GHz base frequency but the HX 370 gets a higher boost frequency at 5.1GHz while the later operates at 5.0GHz. The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip also gets a bigger cache memory of 36MB compared to 34MB on the Ryzen AI 9 365.

Both these chips get the same NPU based on AMD’s XDNA 2 architecture, capable of executing 50 TOPS. With such capability of handling AI workloads, AMD said that the AI engine (NPU) on these chips are “designed for efficient processing of local AI workloads”.

Additionally, the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series comes with built-in Radeon 800M series graphic processing units (GPUs) based on AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture for gaming, graphic upscaling, and more.

AMD has confirmed that brands such as Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI are currently working on AI PCs powered by the new Ryzen AI 300 series processors.

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series: Details

Along with dedicated chips for AI PCs, AMD announced its heavyweight Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors targeted towards gamers and creative professionals. The company said that these processors are capable of offering smooth gameplay experience on AAA gaming titles at high frame rate. Additionally, it offers improved single-threaded and multi-threaded performance for faster rendering speed for creators. Here are the details:

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

Cores: 16

Threads: 32

Base frequency: 4.3GHz

Boost frequency: 5.7GHz

Total cache: 80MB

PCle: Gen 5

TDP: 170W

AMD Ryzen 9 9900X

Cores: 12

Threads: 24

Base frequency: 4.4GHz

Boost frequency: 5.6 GHz

Total cache: 76MB

PCle: Gen 5

TDP: 120W

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Base frequency: 3.8GHz

Boost frequency: 5.5GHz

Total cache: 40MB

PCle: Gen 5

TDP: 65W

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X