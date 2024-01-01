After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

Microsoft has started rolling out its AI assistant app, called Copilot, for Apple devices. The Copilot app is available for iPhones and iPads. OpenAI’s GPT-4 model and DALL-E 3 power the Microsoft AI assistant for text responses and image generation capabilities. Earlier, Microsoft rolled out Copilot for Android devices.

Like the Android version, the iOS and iPadOS app allows users to access OpenAI’s GPT-4 model for free. For image generation the Copilot app uses OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model.

According to the listing on the App store, the Copilot app for iOS can draft emails, compose stories or scripts, summarise complex texts, translate multilingual content, proofread, create personalised travel itineraries and write job resumes on request. For its image generation capabilities, the Copilot app can curate social media content, develop brand motifs, generate logo designs, create custom backgrounds, create illustrations for books and visualise film and video storyboards.

How-to use the Microsoft Copilot app on iOS

Download the app from Apple App store

Tap on the app icon and read the terms of use and privacy statement

If you agree, tap on accept and provide permissions required by the app

Next, sign-in using Microsoft account – if you have it already or create one from the sign-in menu on the top left corner of the screen

The Copilot app can be used without signing-in. However, the responses are limited in free tier

To use GPT-4 model, tap on the toggle visible on the top of the screen

To initiate the chat, tap on the chat icon on the bottom side

To generate image using DALL-E 3, prompt the Copilot assistant with a description of the image you want to generate from the chat itself