Apple could launch iPhone SE 4, new iPad models in April: What to expect

Apple's first launch of 2025 could be in the month of April with the fourth-generation iPhone SE and new iPad models. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could launch the anticipated new iPhone SE model and new iPads before the release of iOS 18.4, likely by April.

Responding to reports that stated that Apple could launch new devices this month, Gurman in his post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, "the new iPads and iPhone SE replacement are being developed on the iOS 18.3 train - but that doesn't mean they launch together this month. It means they'll launch before iOS 18.4, by April if all goes to plan."

The anticipated iPhone SE 4 is expected to bring big updates. The next generation of the more affordable iPhone model is expected to adopt a modern look, shifting from the front home button design to an iPhone 14-like aesthetic. Apple is also expected to launch new iPad models including the 11th-generation base iPad and a new iPad Air.

iPhone SE 4: What to expect

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to feature the A18 chip, also found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, along with 8GB of RAM. This combination may enable Apple Intelligence, making it the most affordable AI-capable iPhone. Storage is expected to start at 128GB, doubling that of its predecessor.

The device may feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with a notch for Face ID, signalling a move away from the home button. The display is rumoured to have a resolution of 2532x1170, 800 nits peak brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Camera upgrades include a 48MP rear sensor and a 12MP front camera. The battery capacity is likely to increase from 2,018mAh to 3,279mAh. Other enhancements may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a USB-C port.

New iPads: What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the 11th-gen iPad in April. The new model is expected to be powered by the A18 chip, bringing significant performance gains and support for Apple Intelligence. Not much is expected to change in terms of design.

Besides the base iPad model, Apple is expected to update the iPad Air with an M3 chip. The company may also launch new accessories such as a Magic Keyboard tailored for Air models.