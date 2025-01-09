OPPO Reno 13 series launch today: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

China's OPPO is set to launch its Reno 13 series smartphones in India on January 9. The series encompasses Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 System-on-Chip. In a run-up to the launch, the company has also revealed key specifications of the smartphones, including camera details, AI features and more.

OPPO Reno 13 launch: Where to watch?

The OPPO Reno 13 series launch event will kick off at 5 PM on January 9 and will be livestreamed on OPPO India's official YouTube channel. You can also watch the launch event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

OPPO Reno 13 series: Details

OPPO has announced that the Reno 13 series will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The Reno 13 Pro model is set to feature a triple rear-camera set-up, including a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP OmniVision 08D ultra-wide-angle camera. Additionally, both models in the Reno 13 series will come with a 50MP JN5 sensor on the front for selfies.

The company has also revealed that the upcoming Reno 13 smartphones will come equipped with several AI features. AI tools for imaging include the likes of AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover and more. Meanwhile, AI-powered productivity features include AI Summary, Screen Translator, AI Writer, and AI Reply.

OPPO Reno 13 series: Expected specifications

OPPO Reno 13 series was launched in the company's home country in November last year. The Indian variants of the smartphones are expected to mirror the specifications of the Chinese counterpart.

OPPO Reno 13 Pro:

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, quad curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)

Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF) + 50MP telephoto (AF, OIS)

Front camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless

OPPO Reno 13:

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350

RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)

Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF)

Front camera: 50MP (AF)

Battery: 5600mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OPPO Reno 13 series: Launch livestream