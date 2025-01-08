Tech wrap Jan 8: Galaxy S25 pre-reserve, new Amazon Echo Spot, OnePlus 13

Samsung has opened the pre-reserve programme for its upcoming Galaxy S25 series smartphones in India. Through this initiative, customers can secure early access to any model in the Galaxy S25 series by paying a token amount, which comes with exclusive benefits of up to Rs 5,000 during purchase. Notably, the Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for January 22, where Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Amazon has expanded its Alexa-enabled Echo device lineup in India with the introduction of the new Echo Spot. The Echo Spot is described as a smart alarm clock with a compact, customisable display, allowing users to view alarms, time, weather updates, or song information easily. Additionally, it functions as an audio device with a front-firing speaker for playing music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

OnePlus unveiled its 13 series smartphones at the Winter Launch Event in India on January 7. The lineup includes the premium OnePlus 13 and the budget-friendly OnePlus 13R, both featuring enhancements in design, performance, and camera capabilities over their predecessors.

Also Read

Panasonic has launched its flagship Z95B Series OLED TV for 2025, featuring Amazon Fire TV integration. The TV is also compatible with Apple AirPlay and Apple Home. Announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, the Z95B series comes with screen sizes of up to 77 inches and incorporates a Primary RGB Tandem display panel.

McAfee has introduced its AI-powered Deepfake Detector in India. This tool uses on-device AI processing, specifically on devices compatible with Microsoft's Copilot Plus PC platform, to identify potential deepfake content and notify users. McAfee stated that it has collaborated with various OEMs to optimise this feature for Indian consumers.

OnePlus has rolled out a 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan for its OnePlus 13 series smartphones. Under this scheme, users will be eligible for a free device replacement in case of hardware-related issues within the first 180 days of purchase. This announcement follows the launch of the OnePlus 13 series during the Winter Launch event on January 7.

Meta has introduced updates to its content moderation policies, implementing substantial changes across its platforms. According to CNN, these updates include the removal of professional fact-checking in the United States, adjustments to automated systems, and modifications to the hateful conduct policy.

Priced from Rs 69,999, the OnePlus 13 provides a cost-effective flagship experience without the premium price tag. It holds its ground against other high-end smartphones by delivering a balance of performance, design, and value.

India should focus on frontier work in artificial intelligence and build foundational models, said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday. However, he emphasised that investment remains a significant challenge, noting that a single mathematical breakthrough can transform the dynamics of AI innovation.