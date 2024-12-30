Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales brings deals on iPhones, iPads, Macs, more

Vijay Sales has brought back "Apple Days Sale" in which the home-grown electronics retail chain is offering discounts and bank offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, AirPods, Beats audio products and more. In the sale, there are instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 available from ICICI, SBI and Kotak Bank. Moreover, it is offering up to Rs 10,000 bonus on top of exchange value in trade-in deals at in-store purchases. The sale starts December 29 and will last on January 5, 2025.

Vijay Sales also offers the MyVS loyalty program, which credits in-store and online shoppers with loyalty points and every point is equal to a rupee when redeeming points at the store. In addition to this, there are also offers on store display units of select Apple products.

Vijay Sales: Apple Day Sale

Clearance Sale on display units (open box)

Vijay Sales said that customers can avail offers on display units as well. During the sale period, open-box display units of the iPhone 13 will be available starting at Rs 32,900. Similarly, the MacBook Air (M3) 13-inch model will be available from Rs 79,000. Display units of the following products are also available at a discounted price:

Apple Watch Series 8: Rs 19,999

iPad 9th generation: Rs 23,990

AirPods third generation: Rs 14,990

Apple iPhone

During the same period, Vijay Sales is offering iPhones, including the new iPhone 16 series models, at a discounted price. Additionally, there are also bank discounts of up to Rs 4000 on iPhone models. Here are the details:

iPhone 16 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 70,900

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 66,900

iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 79,490

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 75,490

iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 106,900

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 103,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)

Sale price: Rs 130,650

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 127,650

iPhone 15 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 60,490

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 57,490

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 69,300

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 66,300

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 49,990

Bank discount: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 48,990

iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 64,290

iPhone 13 (128 GB)

Sale price: Rs 43,900

Bank discount: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 42,900

Apple iPad

iPad 10th Gen

Sale price: Rs 32,499

Bank discount: Rs 3,000

Effective price: Rs 29,499

iPad Air 11-inch

Sale price: Rs 54,499

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 50,499

iPad Air 13-inch

Sale price: Rs 72,999

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 68,999

iPad Pro 11-inch

Sale price: Rs 90,899

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 86,899

iPad Pro 13-inch

Sale price: Rs 118,199

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 114,199

Apple MacBook

MacBook Air M3

Sale price: Rs 103,390

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 93,390

MacBook Air M2

Sale price: Rs 89,890

Bank discount: Rs 10,000

Effective price: Rs 79,890

MacBook Air M1

Sale price: Rs 68,890

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 63,890

MacBook Pro M4

Sale price: Rs 152,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 147,900

MacBook Pro M4 Pro

Sale price: Rs 179,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 174,900

MacBook Pro M4 Max

Sale price: Rs 287,900

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Effective price: Rs 282,900

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10

Sale price: Rs 43,599

Bank discount: Rs 2,500

Effective price: Rs 41,099

Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)

Sale price: Rs 23,199

Bank discount: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 21,199

Apple Watch Series Ultra 2

Sale price: Rs 83,599

Bank discount: Rs 4,000

Effective price: Rs 79,599

Apple AirPods and Beats audio

AirPods 4

Sale price: Rs 12,249

Bank discount: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 11,249

AirPods 4 (ANC)

Sale price: Rs 17,900

Bank discount: Rs 1,500

Effective price: Rs 16,400

AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C

Sale price: Rs 23,490

Bank discount: Rs 2000

Effective price: Rs 21,490

Beats Solo Buds