Apple discontinues iPhone 14, iPhone SE in EU as USB-C becomes mandatory

Apple has reportedly pulled back iPhone models with Lightning connector from its stores in the EU. According to a report by 9To5Mac, iPhone 14 series models and iPhone SE are no longer available in most of the European Union countries including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal. With change in regulations in the EU, technology companies had until December 28 to update their existing device with USB-C.

Apple with its iPhone 15 series in 2023, shifted to USB-C port. The American technology giant has also updated most of its accessories for iPads and Macs with USB-C. However, its previous generation iPhone models that are still sold by the company including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone SE (third generation) come with a Lightning connector. Aligning with the new rules, Apple has discontinued these iPhone models.

It should also be noted that the new rules only apply to countries within the EU. iPhone SE and iPhone 14 models are still available for purchase on Apple Stores in India, as well as in other regions.

Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 in India this year along with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, after the launch of iPhone 16 series. While iPhone 14 models and the iPhone SE are still available in the region, Apple might discontinue these models next year with the launch of the anticipated iPhone SE fourth generation and iPhone 17 series. With this, Apple’s Lightning connector might be phased out completely.