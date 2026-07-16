Apple Intelligence AI service cleared for use on iPhones in China

China's cyberspace regulator said ??on Wednesday that Apple's on-device generative AI service "Apple Intelligence" has been registered for use on iPhones in the country.
Apple's intelligence services will incorporate capabilities from Baidu and Alibaba's AI models, according to a source, who declined to be named.
Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
Alibaba said in a statement to Reuters that Qwen will be integrated into Apple Intelligence experiences within iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS for users in China.
The ??official statement did not give a date when Apple Intelligence will be rolled out on iPhones sold in China. Apple reported a 24.4 per cent year-on-year increase in its shipments in China in the second quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)