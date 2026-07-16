Apple Intelligence AI service cleared for use on iPhones in China

China's cyberspace regulator said ??on Wednesday that Apple's on-device generative AI service "Apple Intelligence" has been ‌registered for ​use on iPhones ​in the country.

Apple's intelligence services will ​incorporate capabilities from Baidu and Alibaba's AI models, according to a source, who declined to be ​named.

Apple did not immediately respond ‌to an emailed request for comment.

Alibaba said ​in a statement to Reuters that Qwen will be integrated into Apple ‌Intelligence experiences ​within iOS, iPadOS, macOS, ‌and visionOS for users in ‌China.