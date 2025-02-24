Apple Intelligence coming soon to India, beta out for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.4 , introducing expanded language support for Apple Intelligence . The update brings localised English (India) support, along with new features such as “Priority Notifications”. Additionally, Apple has previewed its intelligence features for iPads and Macs with developer betas of iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Apple Intelligence features for iPhones, iPads, Macs

While still in beta, these following features are expected to roll out with the final version of iOS 18.4 in April.

Priority Notifications

Priority Notifications is a new Apple Intelligence feature for iPhones that automatically highlights what might be an important notification. The feature uses on-device processing to detect which update might be important for the user and sorts it into a new section. Priority Notifications have a unique design, which sets them apart from regular notifications, making them more recognisable for the user.

New Image Playground style

In the latest beta version, there is a new style available for the Apple Intelligence-powered image generation tool. While "Animation" and "Illustration" styles have been already available, the new update adds the "Sketch" style.

New Mail app on iPads and Macs

The redesigned Mail app is coming to iPads and MacBooks with Apple Intelligence features. The new version of the app first rolled out to eligible iPhones with the iOS 18.2 update, and brings AI-powered tools such as automatic categorisation of incoming emails into "Promotions," "Primary," "Transactions" and "Updates" sections.

Non-Intelligence features

Beyond Apple Intelligence features, Apple adds the ability to change default translation apps and navigation apps on iPhones. The update also adds a new device set-up page which prompts users to pick an age range of the person who will be using the device.

Apple Intelligence with Indian language support

The new developer betas enable Apple Intelligence on iPhones, iPads and Macs to support English (India) language. This will allow users in India to access the following features: