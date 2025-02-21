LAVA's Prowatch X goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, features

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prowatch X by Lava
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Lava's sub-brand Prowatch's new smartwatch, Prowatch X, is now available for purchase in India. The Prowatch X is available with three strap variants: Silicone, Nylon, and Metal - with a "Cosmic Grey" core. Priced at Rs 4,499, the smartwatch is available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 
Prowatch X comes with a suite of segment-first features such as a 360-degree fitness suite that encompasses Body Energy, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), VO2 Max monitoring, and inbuilt GPS.
 
Lava's Prowatch X: Price, availability and offers
  • Price: Rs 4,499
  • Strap options: Silicone, Nylon, and Metal
  • Availability: Flipkart
As an introductory offer, the Prowatch X is available at a special launch price of Rs 3,999. Additionally, the first 500 customers will receive Probuds T24 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds at no additional cost. Lava has also announced a special offer, where the first and every 1,000th buyer will win an all-expenses-paid trekking trip.  READ: Lava's Prowatch X launched with segment-first health features: Details here
 
Lava's Prowatch X: Details
 
The Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution, 30Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It supports an Always-On Display (AOD) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch's dial is built with an aluminium alloy frame with a sandblasted and oxidised finish, ensuring a premium yet lightweight design.

Powered by a dual-core Advanced Actions ATD3085C chipset, the Prowatch X is equipped with an HX3960 PPG sensor for accurate heart rate and SpO2 measurements. It also includes inbuilt GPS, a six-axis motion sensor, an altimeter, a barometer, and a compass, making it suitable for outdoor tracking.
 
For connectivity, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3. It offers up to 10 days of battery life on regular usage and up to 17 hours with continuous GPS tracking.
 
In terms of durability, the Prowatch X features IP68-rated water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.
 
Prowatch X: Health and fitness tracking features
 
Fitness tracking: 10+ Sports Modes, 6 Structured Running Courses, Intelligent Exercise Recognition (IER), Aerobic Training Effect
Health tracking: Body Energy Monitor, VO₂ Max, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), Post-Workout Recovery Analysis, SpO2 Monitoring (Manual & Continuous), Smart Sleep Tracking, Breathing Exercises
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

