Apple iPhone 16 may upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve ecosystem experience

The iPhone 16 will reportedly upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products running on the same local network

IANS San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
The iPhone 16 will reportedly upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products running on the same local network.

Currently, the iPhone 14 smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 6.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Monday: "Apple will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro.

"The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB."

He also said that the upcoming iPhone 15 will likely see a specification upgrade of ultra wideband (UWB), with the production process moving from 16nm to more advanced 7nm, allowing for improved performance or reduced power consumption for nearby interactions.

Kuo further said that the iPhone 16 will likely upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 in order to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products that are connected to the same local network.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that while the iPhone 16 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.27-inch display, iPhone 16 Pro Max model will come with a 6.86-inch display.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the only iPhone model to feature a periscope camera.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

