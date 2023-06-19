Home / Technology / Tech News / India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

Apple accounts for 80% of all smartphone exports from India. The rest 20% is shared by Samsung and some other brands

BS Web Team New Delhi
India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 3:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Out of the total smartphone exports of Rs 12,000 crore in May, Indian outward shipments of iPhones stood at Rs 10,000 crore, a report by The Economic Times (ET) stated, citing data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).
In 2022-23 (FY23), India exported iPhones worth $5 billion. It was the first brand to achieve this milestone in India. But in the first two months of FY24 alone, the iPhone exports from India stand at over Rs 20,000 crore ($2.4 billion). In the same period last year, India exported Apple phones worth Rs 9,066 crore.

According to the report, Apple accounts for 80 per cent of all smartphone exports from India. The rest 20 per cent is shared by Samsung and some other brands.
May's figures align with Apple's strategy of diversifying its supply chain and shifting away from China. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also looking to make AirPods in India. 

According to a report by Bank of America, released last week, on the back of the Centre's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Apple may shift 18 per cent of its global production of iPhones in India by FY25. In FY23, this share stood at 7 per cent.
The report's findings showed that within two years of the Rs 38,000 crore PLI scheme for mobile phones, passed in 2020, iPhone exports from India have risen to Rs 40,000 crore in FY23. It was Rs 11,000 crore in FY22. This is expected to accelerate further as it has already reached a run-rate of $1 bn of monthly exports since February this year.

The ET report also said this might convince other US companies, including Tesla, to shift their supply chains to India.
In his visit to the United States of America (USA) between June 21 and 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian delegation are expected to highlight Apple's success story. They will also ask more global companies to set up their bases here.

They will also focus on companies in sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles and critical emerging technologies to manufacture here.

Also Read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

US tech companies flag 20 policy barriers in digital trade with India

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games, moves on to 'Gen 9'

Meta introduces AI model for 'Voicebox' to revolutionise speech generation

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

Tamil Nadu woos fintech firms; hopes to raise Rs 12,000 cr for Fintech City

Topics :Apple iPhoneNarendra ModiApple iPhonesPLI schemeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 3:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story