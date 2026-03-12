Apple issues fix for security bug exploiting older iPhone, iPad, and iPod

Apple has released new software updates — iOS 16.7.15, iOS 15.8.7, iPadOS 16.7.15 and iPadOS 15.8.7 — for older iPhones, iPads and iPods that are no longer eligible for the latest versions of iOS and iPadOS.The updates primarily include security patches aimed at fixing vulnerabilities that could affect devices running older operating systems.

Apple initially described the updates as containing “important security fixes”, but later confirmed that they address vulnerabilities associated with the “Coruna” exploit disclosed last week by Google and security firm iVerify.

What Apple has released

Apple has issued four updates for older devices:

iOS 16.7.15

iOS 15.8.7

iPadOS 16.7.15

iPadOS 15.8.7

According to Apple’s security documentation, the updates fix multiple vulnerabilities affecting the kernel and WebKit components of the operating system.

One of the vulnerabilities could allow a malicious app to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Another set of issues involved WebKit, where processing specially crafted web content could lead to arbitrary code execution or memory corruption. Apple said some of these fixes were previously included in newer iOS versions but are now being extended to devices that cannot upgrade to the latest operating systems. Availability The updates are available for several older iPhone and iPad models, including: iPhone X

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 1st generation)

iPad mini (4th generation)

iPad Air 2

iPod touch (7th generation). What the Coruna vulnerability was The updates come shortly after Google's Threat Intelligence Group and iVerify disclosed details about an exploit framework known as Coruna.

According to Google, Coruna is an exploit kit that chains multiple vulnerabilities together to target iPhones running older iOS versions. The framework reportedly combines five exploit chains and 23 individual vulnerabilities to compromise devices running iOS 13 through iOS 17.2.1. The attack typically begins when a user visits a compromised website that runs hidden JavaScript to detect device details such as the model, system version and security configuration. Once the device is identified as vulnerable, the exploit can bypass several layers of iOS security protections and gain higher system privileges. Attackers could then install malware capable of collecting data or downloading additional malicious modules.