AI opportunity in reimagining core biz processes: Infosys delivery head

One needs to be curious. You need to be very clear about the art of the possible with technology, and they have to be a fundamentally a change agent, because they need to pivot conversations. If they're not able to do it, it's first of all, you have to guide teams. You have to problem solve with clients. So all of this starts with leadership at the top. Starting from CEO down to the leadership and down to even delivery manager or even project manager, which is the management layer, which runs the bulk of our organisation. They need to have an appreciation and hands-on experimentation with technology. So one of the things that I do is we constantly do reviews where we crowdsource ideas. See, I have to focus on activation. This is our change management approach.