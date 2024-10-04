Apple kicks off iPhone 16 Pros manufacturing in India; plans 4 more stores

Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India, the US-based technology giant confirmed on October 4. Additionally, Apple announced plans to open four more stores in the country to bolster its retail presence. The future Apple retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. These will be in addition to the stores opened in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai, in April 2023. Apple has, however, not confirmed the timeline for the launch of these stores.

“Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India manufacturing

Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017. However, the initial manufacturing phase was limited to older generation models. In 2021, India-made iPhone 13 models reached global outlets a few months after their launch, and the gap was reduced to less than two weeks in 2022 with the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 series was the first where India-made models were available on day one. However, production remained limited to base iPhone models, including the Plus model.

More From This Section

Now, for the first time, Apple is manufacturing the entire iPhone series in India, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The India-made iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been available in the country from the day of launch.

Apple's presence in India

Apple stated that it currently has over 3,000 employees in India, including those working in retail. This number could increase soon, with Apple confirming its plans for more retail stores in the country.

Earlier this year, Apple opened a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, spanning across 15 floors. Apple noted that its Bengaluru office will house up to 1,200 employees and features dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs.