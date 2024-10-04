Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple kicks off iPhone 16 Pros manufacturing in India; plans 4 more stores

Apple kicks off iPhone 16 Pros manufacturing in India; plans 4 more stores

Apple announced that its India-made iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will soon be available locally and will also be exported to select countries worldwide

Picture: Apple
Picture: Apple
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India, the US-based technology giant confirmed on October 4. Additionally, Apple announced plans to open four more stores in the country to bolster its retail presence. The future Apple retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. These will be in addition to the stores opened in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai, in April 2023. Apple has, however, not confirmed the timeline for the launch of these stores.

“Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


India manufacturing

Apple has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2017. However, the initial manufacturing phase was limited to older generation models. In 2021, India-made iPhone 13 models reached global outlets a few months after their launch, and the gap was reduced to less than two weeks in 2022 with the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 series was the first where India-made models were available on day one. However, production remained limited to base iPhone models, including the Plus model.

More From This Section

Google to show advertisements in Search's AI-generated Overviews: Details

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

OpenAI introduces 'Canvas' within ChatGPT: What is it and how it works

Apple to start selling 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro from this month

Will stop linking to New Zealand news if proposed new law passed: Google

Now, for the first time, Apple is manufacturing the entire iPhone series in India, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The India-made iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been available in the country from the day of launch.

Apple's presence in India

Apple stated that it currently has over 3,000 employees in India, including those working in retail. This number could increase soon, with Apple confirming its plans for more retail stores in the country.
Earlier this year, Apple opened a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, spanning across 15 floors. Apple noted that its Bengaluru office will house up to 1,200 employees and features dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

iOS 18.0.1: Apple fixes important bugs, security issues on iPhone 16 series

Tech Wrap Oct 3: Apple festive offer, Google for India, WhatsApp, and more

Apple Intelligence rolling out this month, but Indians have to wait longer

Apple Diwali festive offer: Cashback, bundle deals, no-cost EMIs, and more

US labour board accuses Apple of imposing illegal workplace rules

Topics :Apple iPhoneiphone manufacturing in India

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story