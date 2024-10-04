Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WhatsApp introduces likes, private mentions, and status resharing feature

WhatsApp will now allow users to like others' status updates and mention or tag other accounts in their own statuses. Those mentioned in a status will have the option to repost it to their own account

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
WhatsApp is rolling out new features, including the ability to like status updates, make private mentions, and reshare statuses. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform will now enable users to mention and tag other WhatsApp accounts in their status updates. Accounts mentioned in the status can repost that status to their account. Users can mention up to five individuals in each status and can privately tag someone without displaying their names. Those mentioned will receive a notification.

Additionally, WhatsApp is adding likes to status updates, allowing others to respond to status updates with one tap. Status likes are private, and only the users who have updated the status will be able to see them in the list of viewers.

“WhatsApp Status is the best way to stay connected with friends and family, and now we’re making it even better. With status likes, private mentions, and the ability to reshare a status you’re mentioned in, we’re making it easier to reach the people who matter most,” stated WhatsApp in a blog post.

These features are already available for Instagram Stories. Meta has now started rolling out these features for WhatsApp, which will be widely available in the coming days.

“We’ll be bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months to make it easier to stay closest to those who matter most,” WhatsApp added.
WhatsApp recently announced new features for video calls, including camera filters and customisable backgrounds. Users can now change their backgrounds or apply a filter during calls. Additionally, the app has introduced Touch Up and Low Light options to enhance appearance and brightness in various lighting conditions.
First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

