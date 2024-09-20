Business Standard
Apple iPhone 16 series sale begins in India: Check prices and bank offers

Apple is offering instant cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks on purchases of the new iPhone 16 series. No-interest EMI plans for three and six months are also available

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Apple has kicked-off the sale of the iPhone 16 series across India. The new models are available for purchase with bank offers, equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, and a trade-in programme through the Apple Store online and its retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. The iPhone 16 series can also be bought through Apple partner retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 16 Series: Offers
Apple is offering instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on iPhone 16 series purchases with cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. When buying through Amazon or Flipkart, customers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak bank credit cards.
 
Additionally, no-interest EMI plans for three and six months are available. Customers can trade in an older iPhone for up to Rs 67,500, which will be adjusted towards a new device.

iPhone 16: India Pricing
  • 128GB: Rs 79,900  
  • 256GB: Rs 89,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 109,900
iPhone 16 Plus: Pricing
  • 128GB: Rs 89,900  
  • 256GB: Rs 99,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 119,900
iPhone 16 Pro: Pricing
  • 128GB: Rs 119,900  
  • 256GB: Rs 129,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 149,900  
  • 1TB: Rs 169,900  
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Pricing
  • 256GB: Rs 144,900  
  • 512GB: Rs 164,900  
  • 1TB: Rs 184,900 
Offers on Older Models

Apple has reduced the prices of previous-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models by Rs 10,000 while discontinuing the iPhone 15 Pro line. The company is also offering Rs 4,000 cashback on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and Rs 3,000 cashback on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to six months are also available on older models. 

Apple iPhone iPhone sale in India

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

