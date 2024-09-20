Apple has kicked-off the sale of the iPhone 16 series across India. The new models are available for purchase with bank offers, equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, and a trade-in programme through the Apple Store online and its retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi. The iPhone 16 series can also be bought through Apple partner retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 16 Series: Offers

Apple is offering instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on iPhone 16 series purchases with cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. When buying through Amazon or Flipkart, customers can get up to Rs 5,000 off on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak bank credit cards.